MOSCOW Jan 22 Russia's Lukoil plans
to start a tour to test market interest for a possible new
Eurobond issue in the spring, its Chief Executive Vagit
Alekperov was quoted as saying on Thursday by Interfax news
agency.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its role in the
Ukraine crisis has made it all but impossible for many companies
to raise financing on the global capital markets. Lukoil falls
under U.S. and EU sanctions banning Western majors from helping
Russian firms with technology for some types of exploration.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)