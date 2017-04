MOSCOW Feb 13 Russia's Lukoil and a consortium headed by Hyundai Engineering have signed a contract to build a gas processing plant in Uzbekistan, Lukoil said in a statement on Friday.

The Kandym plant will have an annual capacity of 8.1 billion cubic meters of gas and will process sour natural gas from the Kandym group of fields in Uzbekistan to produce treated natural gas and stable gas condensate, as well as solid and granulated sulphur. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)