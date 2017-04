MOSCOW Feb 6 Lukoil, Russia's largest private oil producer, said on Friday it had increased its proven hydrocarbon reserves last year by 1 percent to 17.6 billion barrels of equivalent.

The reserves includes 13.6 billion of oil and 23.9 trillion cubic metres of natural gas.

