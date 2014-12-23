MOSCOW Dec 23 Russia's largest independent oil producer Lukoil said on Monday it has sold its 20-percent state in a consortium developing a large oil project in Venezuela to its Russian peer Rosneft.

Lukoil, Russia's No.2 oil producer, last year said it wanted to sell its stake in the Russian Junin-6 consortium developing heavy oil in the Orinoco basin, in order to focus on other projects.

The group is led by Rosneft and also includes Gazprom Neft .

