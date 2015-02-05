(Corrects to say Lavreno is a shareholder, not largest)
MOSCOW Feb 5 Russia's biggest food retailer
Magnit said on Thursday Lavreno Limited, a
shareholder, had sold 1 million shares at 9,823 roubles ($143)
each.
"Sergey Galitsky (the founder and CEO of Magnit) also made
clear his intention to remain the long-term strategic investor
in the company and that the proceeds to Lavreno from the Placing
will be used to fund a separate investment," Magnit said in a
statement.
($1 = 68.6150 roubles)
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing
by Elizabeth Piper)