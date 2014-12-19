MOSCOW Dec 19 Russia's rouble strengthened in volatile trade early on Friday, supported by a slight uptick in oil prices and supportive comments from Finance Minister Anton Siluanov confirming his ministry had sold foreign currency.

At 0720 GMT, the rouble was around 0.7 percent stronger against the dollar at 61.04 and gained 0.5 percent to trade at 75.35 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)