MOSCOW Dec 29 Russia's rouble weakened in early trade on Monday as exporters reduced sales of foreign currency after having accumulated enough roubles to meet their end-of-month tax payments.

At 0714 GMT, the rouble was around 3.6 percent weaker versus the dollar at 55.96. It lost 3.5 percent to trade at 68.30 versus the euro. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Ediitng by Alexander Winning)