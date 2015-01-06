MOSCOW Jan 6 The rouble opened slightly higher against the dollar and then weakened on Tuesday after plunging more than 6 percent a day earlier, dragged lower by weaker oil prices.

At 0703 GMT, the rouble was down 0.3 percent against the dollar at 61.11 roubles and 0.2 percent weaker against the euro at 73.56.

