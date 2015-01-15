UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Jan 15 Russia's rouble strengthened at market opening on Thursday, extending gains from late in the previous session.
At 0709 GMT the rouble was around 0.9 percent stronger against the dollar at 64.18 and 1 percent stronger against the euro at 75.53. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, ediitng by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts