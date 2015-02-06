(Adds details and comment)
MOSCOW Feb 6 The rouble and Russian shares
continued to rally on Friday as markets awaited the outcome of
high-level peace talks to end the war in eastern Ukraine and the
oil price firmed.
At 0830 GMT, the rouble traded 1.2 percent higher at 65.82
against the dollar and 1.4 percent up at 75.35
versus the euro.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.8 percent
to 827 points and the rouble-based MICEX was 1.9 percent
higher at 1,718 points.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President
Francois Hollande will meet Russian President Vladimir Putin
later on Friday to discuss details of a new plan to end the
conflict in eastern Ukraine, where fighting has intensified
between government forces and pro-Russian separatists.
"If the sides manage to achieve some sort of agreement the
Russian currency could strengthen sharply. In the absence of
consensus the rouble accordingly could correct part of its
recently gained positions," Gleb Zadoya, head of analysis at
Profit Group, said in a note.
Merkel and Hollande met Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko
on Thursday to present details of their plan. Following the
talks, Poroshenko's office said they "gave hope that there would
be a new ceasefire".
The outcome of the talks is particularly important for
Russian financial markets because of the possibility that
Western sanctions against Russia could be eased if peace takes
hold in Ukraine.
"Undoubtedly the (Moscow peace talks) could have a highly
positive significance for the market ... If the plan suits
everyone, part of the sanctions could be lifted," Alfa-Forex
analyst Andrei Dirgin said in a note.
However, investors are likely to remain cautious. A peace
deal reached in Minsk last September has unravelled, leading to
a resumption of full-scale fighting in eastern Ukraine.
Russian assets were also boosted on Friday by a renewed
strengthening of the oil price, with international benchmark
Brent up around $1 to $57.6.
Oil has been volatile this week but has seen a broad rally
from below $50 a barrel last week, leading some investors to bet
that its seven-month-long rout is over.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush, editing by Elizabeth
Piper)