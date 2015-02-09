MOSCOW Feb 9 Russia's rouble traded around 1 percent stronger against the dollar and euro in early trade on Monday, supported by steady oil prices and the prospect of further diplomacy to find a solution to the Ukraine crisis.

At 0708 GMT, the rouble was around 1.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 66.22 and gained 1.3 percent to trade at 75.01 versus the euro.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France have agreed to meet in Belarus on Wednesday to try to broker a peace deal for Ukraine, days after talks in Moscow produced no breakthrough in the nearly year-long conflict.

Brent crude oil was trading around 0.1 percent higher on Monday at just below $58 a barrel. Oil is one of Russia's chief exports.

