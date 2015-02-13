(Adds comment, updates prices)

MOSCOW Feb 13 The rouble rallied on Friday and Russian shares also rose on the back of an agreement to end the war in Ukraine and an increase in oil prices, but trading was volatile and analysts said it was too early to say whether the peace deal would hold.

At 1450 GMT the rouble had gained about 2.6 percent against the dollar and the euro, trading at 63.56 and 72.44 respectively.

Russia's dollar-denominated RTS stock index was up 5.6 percent to 910 points, while the rouble-based MICEX was 1.7 percent higher at 1,833 points.

On Wednesday, the leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France signed an accord that envisages a new ceasefire from Feb. 15 in eastern Ukraine, where more than 5,000 people have been killed in fighting since last April.

"Russia (is) trading like sanctions will get lifted next week," Timothy Ash, head of emerging markets research at Standard Bank in London, said in a note.

Moscow has been hit by several waves of Western sanctions over its role in Ukraine, which have drastically limited its access to foreign capital markets.

Rouble gains could have been limited somewhat by a large foreign debt repayment by oil company Rosneft, ING economist Dmitry Polevoy said in a note.

Rosneft said on Thursday it had repaid a $7 billion loan and denied it had converted roubles to fund the repayment. However, Polevoy said the resulting outflow of foreign currency from banks was fuelling demand for dollars indirectly.

Rosneft shares were outperforming the MICEX index, trading 5.5 percent higher.

But asset trading in Moscow was volatile and some analysts said sanctions may not be lifted for some time, even if the peace deal is fully implemented.

"The rouble has not seen yet a (huge) influx of demand because investors are concerned that the agreement could be violated," Natalia Samoilova, head of research at Golden-Hills-Capital investment house, said in a note.

"The coming weeks could be pivotal for the course of the Russian currency."

However, many analysts saw good prospects for the rouble and other Russian assets to continue strengthening, also helped by a rebound in the oil price.

On Friday morning Brent crude rose over $60 a barrel for the first time since December, up over 1 percent on the day. Oil is a key driver for all Russian assets since it is the country's chief export.

Brent has gained more than 4 percent this week, supported by signs that deeper industry spending cuts may curb excess supply. ID:nL5N0VN1FZ]

Ivan Kopeikin, analyst at BKS investment firm, said the rouble should trade some 4 to 5 percent higher, taking into account oil prices and the improved prospects for the lifting of sanctions against Russia in the next six months.

