MOSCOW Feb 17 The rouble and Russian shares
slipped on Tuesday as oil prices went into reverse and fighting
intensified in eastern Ukraine, pushing last week's peace deal
aimed at ending the 10-month-old war there closer to collapse.
At 1522 GMT, the rouble was flat against the dollar at 63.19
and down 0.2 percent to 71.95 versus the euro
.
Russian stock indexes slipped into the red towards evening,
having been buoyed earlier on by the oil price and European
markets that shrugged off Monday's failure to reach a deal on
Greece's debt problems on Monday.
At 1525 GMT the dollar-based RTS index was down 0.5
percent to 893 while the rouble-based MICEX was down 0.5 percent
at 1,791.
International oil benchmark Brent continued to rally in the
morning but then fell back and was down over 1 percent to $60.6
by evening.
"We suspect (the rouble) is now in for a tougher period in
the near term. USD/RUB has declined to a level that is
appropriate given the Ukraine-related risk premium," analysts at
Sberbank Investment Research said in a note.
Hopes that last week's peace deal in Minsk would end the war
in eastern Ukraine have been all but scuppered, with pro-Russian
rebels continuing attacks on the town of Debaltseve, the focus
of recent fighting, in defiance of a ceasefire.
"Investors are much more worried about the situation around
Debaltseve (than Greece), threatening the fragile truce in the
Donbass," VTB24 analyst Oleg Dushin said in a note.
"Recalling how events developed after the first version of
the 'Minsk peace' (in September), one can with high certainty
note that in future things will only get worse," said Andrei
Dirgin, head analyst at Alfa-Forex, in a note.
The progress of peace efforts in Ukraine is a crucial driver
for Russia's financial markets because the future of Western
sanctions against Russia hinges on these efforts.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush; Editing by Hugh
Lawson)