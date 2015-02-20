(Updates to reflect afternoon trading)
MOSCOW Feb 20 Russian assets were little
changed on Friday as traders were cautious at placing bets
before an extended holiday weekend, with a modest rise in oil
prices and the end-of-month tax period underpinning the rouble.
At 1330 GMT, the rouble was around 0.2 percent weaker
against the dollar at 62.02 but was 0.3 percent
stronger at 70.03 versus the euro.
The discrepancy reflected euro weakness on concerns that a
crucial meeting on Greece's request for a loan extension could
end without easing the country's funding crisis.
Brent crude oil was trading 1 percent higher on
Friday at almost $61 a barrel, halting a two-day drop. Oil is
Russia's main export and hence influences all Russian assets.
Analysts said the rouble's trajectory would continue to be
determined by oil, forex sales before large rouble-denominated
taxes due next week and news out of Ukraine, where the market
hopes a fragile ceasefire will hold.
Russia celebrates the Defender of the Fatherland Day public
holiday on Monday, meaning traders could be exposed to losses
over the three-day weekend if they end the session holding long
positions.
The rouble has gained around 1.5 percent against the dollar
this week, helped by oil prices hitting a two-month high on
Tuesday before falling back somewhat.
Added to oil prices, the question of whether a shaky truce
in Ukraine can lead to a more lasting peace is likely to be a
cause of volatility in Russian assets in the near future.
On Friday, Kiev accused Russia on Friday of sending more
tanks and troops into eastern Ukraine, although it appeared that
fighting had died down along much of the front line that
separates pro-Russian rebels and government forces.
Moscow-listed shares also saw minor moves on Friday, with
the rouble's moves largely dictating the direction of the two
major indexes.
The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 0.2 percent
to 909 points, while its rouble-based peer MICEX traded
0.4 percent lower at 1,790 points.
In London, the global depositary receipts of Russian
oilfield services company Eurasia Drilling slumped
over 12 percent after the company said it was delaying a deal to
sell a stake in the company to oil services giant Schlumberger
while it waited for approval from a Russian regulator.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Jason Bush)