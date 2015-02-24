(Adds details and comment, updates prices)
MOSCOW Feb 24 Russia's assets were weaker on
Tuesday after Moody's ratings agency downgraded Russia's credit
rating to below investment grade and as oil prices slipped, but
losses were trimmed by some progress towards implementating a
ceasefire in eastern Ukraine.
At 1040 GMT, the rouble was around 1.7 percent weaker
against the dollar at 63.10 and lost 1.2 percent
to 71.34 versus the euro.
Shares were also lower, with the dollar-denominated RTS
index down 3.3 percent to 881 points, while the
rouble-based MICEX was 1.6 percent lower at 1,763 points.
Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign rating to Ba1 from
Baa3 late on Friday, citing the impact from the Ukraine crisis,
a fall in oil prices and the rouble exchange rate.
Russian assets were also weighed down by a renewed weakening
of the oil price, with benchmark Brent failing to hold on to
last week's gains above $60 per barrel. Brent was also down
slightly on Tuesday to around $58.7 per barrel.
Russian financial markets were closed on Monday because of a
public holiday, but the rouble and Russia's sovereign
Eurobonds dropped on international markets.
On Tuesday the yield on Russia's 2030 Eurobond was up around
10 basis points to 6 percent, having gained almost 500 basis
points since Friday.
The yield on Russia's 10-year treasury bond benchmark was
around 13 percent on Tuesday, up 430 basis points since Friday.
Analysts said that the impact of the Moody's downgrade on
Russian markets had been relatively limited because it had been
largely expected by investors.
"Although the overwhelming majority of investors were
already prepared for this development of events, forced sales
will all the same take place. In particular this concerns the
market for foreign debt obligations," Stanislav Kleshchev, chief
investment analyst at VTB24, said in a note.
Analysts at VTB Capital said that the assumptions used by
Moody's to justify its downgrade implied that net capital
outflows from Russia would reach $270 billion in 2015, which the
VTB Capital analysts said "seems extreme".
"In contrast, we expect capital outflows to moderate to
$80-90 billion as the intensity of savings dollarisation is
likely to decline in an environment of stabilising devaluation
expectations and high interest rates," they said in a note.
Some analysts said that the negative factors weighing on
Russian markets on Tuesday were partly offset by steps to
implement a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine, though the situation
there remains uncertain.
Pro-Russia separatists said they had begun withdrawing heavy
weapons from the frontline, but the Ukrainian military, which
says it won't pull back until fighting stops, reported further
shelling.
(Reporting by Alexander Winning and Jason Bush)