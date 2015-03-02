MOSCOW, March 2 The Russian rouble weakened at opening on Monday, hurt by a decline in oil prices and the murder on Friday of a prominent Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov.

At 0702 GMT, the rouble was around 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar at 61.95 and lost 0.6 percent to trade at 69.28 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)