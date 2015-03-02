(Recasts, adds detail)

MOSCOW, March 2 The Russian rouble weakened on Monday as foreign currency sales for monthly taxes dried up, with market reaction to a Kremlin critic's killing muted because many risk-averse investors have already ditched Russian assets.

At 1155 GMT, the rouble was around 1 percent weaker against the dollar at 62.20 and had lost 1.4 percent to trade at 69.85 versus the euro.

Russian companies pay taxes near the end of each month, providing support for the rouble as exporters convert foreign currency earnings to meet the payments. The bulk of last month's taxes fell due last week, with only the profit tax falling due on Monday.

Analysts said that investors were looking past the murder of prominent opposition figure Boris Nemtsov, who was shot metres from the Kremlin late on Friday, focusing instead on short-term risks to the value of their Russian holdings.

"Investors who have been buying Russia since the start of this year will not be dissuaded by the events of the weekend. Sanctions and the oil price are their key concerns," Chris Weafer, senior partner at Macro Advisory consultancy in Moscow, said in an e-mailed report.

"For investors not active in Russia because of an already firm conviction of unacceptable risk, Nemtsov's murder will only serve to re-enforce their convictions."

Oil, Russia's chief export, fell about 2 percent on Monday, with benchmark Brent crude futures at $61.3 per barrel. That it held above $60 a barrel was nevertheless a positive signal for the rouble and stocks, market participants said.

Russian shares moved cautiously higher on Monday, helped by hopes a ceasefire in eastern Ukraine would lead to a lasting peace and therefore an end to the threat of further Western economic sanctions on Russia.

Russia's dollar-denominated RTS index rose 0.2 percent to 898 points and the rouble-based MICEX was up 0.9 percent to 1,773 points.

Russia's sovereign Eurobonds were little changed, with the yield on the benchmark 2030 dollar bond edging 5 basis points higher.

