MOSCOW, March 13 The Russian rouble traded slightly weaker against the dollar in early trade on Friday, ahead of a central bank monetary policy meeting at which the bank is expected to cut its main rate.

At 0725 GMT, the rouble was around 0.3 percent weaker against the dollar at 61.36 but gained 0.2 percent to trade at 65.01 versus the broadly weaker euro .

The central bank is seen cutting its key interest rate on Friday from its current level of 15 percent, a move potentially negative for the rouble's exchange rate. The decision is due around 1030 GMT.

"All eyes are on the Central Bank of Russia," analysts at VTB Capital wrote in a note. "The market is looking for a rate cut and only its size is in debate."

Cutting rates, while potentially beneficial for the country's struggling economy, could dampen profits earned by foreign investors in carry trade operations. Rates in Russia are far higher than those in the West.

Oil, Russia's main export, held above $57 a barrel, lending some support to the Russian currency.

Russian shares were mixed, with the dollar-denominated RTS index down 0.4 percent to 855 points and the rouble-traded MICEX up 0.1 percent to 1,665 points.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Alexander Winning)