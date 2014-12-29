MOSCOW Dec 29 Russia's rouble slumped over 6 percent against the dollar in early trade on Monday in thin trade, as exporters scaled back their sales of foreign currency after having accumulated enough roubles to meet end-of-month tax payments.

At 0739 GMT, the rouble was around 6.3 percent weaker versus the dollar at 57.42. It lost 6 percent to trade at 70.00 versus the euro. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)