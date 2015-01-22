UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Jan 22 Russia's rouble was little changed against the U.S. dollar at market opening on Thursday, in line with global oil prices, which were holding steady at around $49 a barrel.
At 0705 GMT, the rouble was less than 0.1 percent stronger against the dollar at 65.28 on the Moscow Exchange.
Rouble volatility has eased somewhat in recent days after a stormy few weeks of trading in December, when the Russian currency repeatedly hit all-time lows against the dollar and euro amid panic on the currency market. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
