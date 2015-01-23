MOSCOW Jan 23 Russia's rouble strengthened by around 1 percent against the dollar at market opening on Friday and made gains against the euro, helped by a slight bounce in global oil prices.

At 0704 GMT, the rouble was around 1 percent stronger against the dollar at 63.46 and gained 1.6 percent to trade at 71.90 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)