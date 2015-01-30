MOSCOW Jan 30 Russia's rouble was little changed in early trade on Friday, ahead of a central bank monetary policy meeting at which the bank is expected to leave it key interest rate on hold.

At 0703 GMT, the rouble was about 0.2 percent stronger against the dollar at 68.61 but lost 0.1 percent to trade at 77.79 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)