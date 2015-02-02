MOSCOW Feb 2 The Russian rouble opened weaker on Monday against the dollar and the euro, with a decline in oil prices weighing on the currency.

At 0701 GMT, the rouble was around 0.6 percent weaker at 69.25 against the dollar and around 0.5 percent lower on the day at 78.40 versus the euro. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Jason Bush)