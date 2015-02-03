(Adds details and comment, updates prices)

MOSCOW Feb 3 The rouble and Russian shares rose on Tuesday, supported by a continuing rally in the price of oil, Russia's chief export.

At 0843 GMT, the rouble was 1.2 percent firmer to 67.55 against the dollar and up by around 1 percent to 76.70 against the euro.

The rouble-based MICEX share index was up 1.4 percent to 1,648 points, while the dollar-based RTS index rose 3.1 percent to 768 points.

International oil benchmark Brent was around 2.5 percent stronger on Tuesday at over $56 per barrel, continuing a strong rally that began on Friday, as some investors bet that crude's seven-month-long rout is over.

"It's all about oil," VTB Capital analyst Maxim Korovin said in a note. "If crude oil at least finds the ground here, we think RUB has more grounds for strengthening."

The reaction of Russian asset prices to the oil price rebound has been relatively muted, however, with sentiment weighed down by the escalating conflict in Ukraine and Russia's own deteriorating economy.

Fighting is continuing in eastern Ukraine between government forces and pro-Russian rebels, following the collapse of peace talks in Minsk at the weekend.

At the weekend Russia's economy ministry announced revised macroeconomic forecasts under which it sees the economy shrinking by 3 percent this year - a relatively optimistic view.

"The positive factors are being negated by geopolitics, the prospects of sanctions and recession," BCS analyst Mark Bradford said in a note.

In a sign of selling pressure on the rouble last Friday, when the central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates, the bank said on Tuesday that it had sold $690 million in forex on behalf of the finance ministry on Friday.

Since mid-December the central bank has refrained from interventions on its own account, while the finance ministry has sold $3.92 billion as part of a package of government steps to calm the currency market. (Reporting by Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly)