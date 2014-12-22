MOSCOW Dec 22 The Russian rouble opened broadly firmer on Monday, supported by higher oil prices.

At 0701 GMT, the rouble was up 3.5 percent against the dollar at 56.39 and also 3.5 percent firmer at 69.50 versus the euro.

Oil, Russia's chief export, was up, with Brent futures trading above $62 per barrel. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by John Stonestreet)