MOSCOW Feb 10 The Russian rouble strengthened against both the U.S. dollar and the euro in early trade on Tuesday, building on gains from the previous session in anticipation of new talks to find a solution to the Ukraine crisis.

At 0706 GMT, the rouble was around 0.7 percent stronger against the dollar at 65.37 and gained 0.6 percent to trade at 74.00 versus the euro.

The leaders of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France have agreed to meet in Belarus on Wednesday to try to broker a peace deal for Ukraine, days after talks in Moscow involving the French, German and Russian leaders.

For rouble poll data see

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)