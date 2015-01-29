UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Jan 29 The Russian rouble opened weaker on Thursday on the Moscow Exchange, extending this week's decline as oil weighs.
At 0702 GMT, the rouble was 0.4 percent down against the dollar and the euro at 68.35 and 77.19 , respectively. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Katya Golubkova)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February