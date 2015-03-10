MOSCOW, March 10 Russia's rouble opened weaker on Tuesday against the dollar and the euro after a three-day holiday weekend, reacting to the broadly firmer U.S. currency and oil prices slipping to near two-week lows.

At 0711 GMT, the rouble was 0.5 percent weaker against the dollar at 60.77 and lost 0.2 percent to trade at 65.58 versus the euro.

Russian markets were closed on Monday for International Women's Day celebrations.

Oil, the country's chief export, steadied above $58 per barrel on Tuesday for Brent crude futures, but was still hovering near two-week lows.

