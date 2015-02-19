UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Feb 19 The Russian rouble opened weaker on Thursday, hurt by a fall in oil prices to below $60 a barrel.
At 0704 GMT, the rouble was around 0.4 percent weaker against the dollar at 61.85 and lost 0.6 percent to trade at 70.67 versus the euro.
For rouble poll data see
For Russian equities guide see
For Russian treasury bonds see
Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning, editing by Jason Bush)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February