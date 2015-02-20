MOSCOW Feb 20 Russia's rouble opened stronger on Friday, helped by modest rise in oil prices and the end-of-month tax period, when Russian firms with foreign-currency earnings buy roubles.

At 0704 GMT, the rouble was around 0.4 percent stronger against the dollar at 61.64 and gained 0.3 percent to trade at 70.05 versus the euro.

Russia in graphics: link.reuters.com/dun63s (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Lidia Kelly)