MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia's rouble opened slightly stronger on Wednesday, helped by a slight recovery in oil prices and risk appetite on global markets.

At 0710 GMT, the rouble was around 0.2 percent stronger against the dollar at 62.72 and gained less than 0.1 percent to trade at 71.29 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Alexander Winning)