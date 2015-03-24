MOSCOW, March 24 Russia's rouble opened down around 0.3 percent against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking lower oil prices.

At 0701 GMT, the rouble was around 0.2 percent lower against the dollar at 58.83. It was trading around 0.03 percent higher at 64.26 versus the euro.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Lidia Kelly)