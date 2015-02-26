MOSCOW Feb 26 The Russian rouble strengthened below 60 roubles per dollar on Thursday for the first time since early January.

At 1005 GMT the rouble had fallen back slightly to 60.07, still up 2 percent on the day.

The rouble is being supported by a rebound in the oil price, with Brent continuing to rally on Thursday to around $62.5 per barrel. (Reporting By Jason Bush and Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)