MOSCOW, Dec 31 The Russian government is stepping up its support for strategic companies and banks suffering from an economic crisis and Western sanctions over Ukraine It has already promised help to dozens of firms and has released funds to banks VTB and Gazprombank, the Yamal natural gas project controlled by Novatek, and has agreed to boost the capital of state monopoly Russian Railways. So far, Russia has promised over 1 trillion roubles ($17 billion) to help the banking sector, compared with over 4.3 trillion it spent on propping up the economy during the 2008/09 global financial crisis. A lot of those measures are interlinked. For example, many subordinated loans issued to banks during the 2008/09 crisis were allowed to be converted into preferred shares to be held by the government. The measures de facto represented an indefinite prolongation of the maturities of the loans. Below is a factbox comparing measures from the 2008/09 crisis with those taken this year (in roubles): During the 2008/09 crisis the rouble rate was fluctuating between 30-37 per dollar. This year, the rate was fluctuating between 33-37 in the first half of the year but weakened to as low as 50-80 in December 2014). 2008/09 2014 Total help: 4.3 trillion 1 trillion including subordinated credits: 900 billion including Sberbank: 500 billion from 200 billion repaid central bank maturing in 2010 but 2018 borrowed again in 2014. Maturity extended to 50 years VTB 200 billion VTB converted over maturing 2019 200 billion worth of debt into preferred shares in 2014. Received a new 100 billion capital boost in 2014 and is seeking another 150 billion in 2015 Gazprombank 90 billion Converted 50 maturing 2019-20 billion of debts into preferred shares in 2012, and another 40 billion in 2014. Seeking a new capital injection of 100 billion in 2015 Alfa Bank 40 billion maturing 2019-2020 Rosselkhozbank 25 billion Converted 25 maturing 2019 billion worth of debt into preferred shares in 2014 Svyaz Bank 16 billion maturing 2019-20 Bank of Moscow 11 billion maturing 2019 Support of State bank VEB injected Russian stock 175 billion of Finance market Ministry money into Russian stocks in 2008/09. It resold stocks at a large profit in Dec 2009. Foreign debt State bank VEB helped The central bank refinancing refinance $10.5 billion said it would help worth of foreign debts refinance foreign of companies Rusal, debts by lending Evraz, Gazprom Neft, money to banks VTB with central bank willing to take money. All money was companies' foreign repaid to the central debt as collateral. bank in 2010 as No such deal has companies' financials yet taken place improved with total limit set at $50 billion. Bank direct KIT Finance 135 billion Trust Bank 127 bailout in 2008; billion in 2014; Svyaz Bank 125 billion MosOblBank 97 in 2008; billion in 2014; Globex 90 billion in Baltiyski Bank 65 2008; billion in 2014 Bank of Moscow 295 billion in 2011 Loans with no Some 1.9 trillion worth Officials say they collateral of short-term liquidity could consider same was provided in 2008-09 measures in 2014-15 to help banks stay if crisis worsens afloat. Money was repaid Direct aid to 150 billion to enterprises Yamal LNG project and companies controlled by Novatek; 50 billion to Russian Railways ($1 = 58.6200 roubles) (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by David Stamp)