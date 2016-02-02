GORKI, Russia Feb 2 Russia's government does not plan to raise pension age as part of anti-crisis measures, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Tuesday.

"Fulfilling social obligations, maintaining an acceptable situation on the labour market remain a priority. Among the proposed measures there is no raising pension age," Medvedev told a government meeting. (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Katya Golubkova)