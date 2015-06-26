Akzo Nobel CEO says PPG proposal is insufficient
AMSTERDAM, April 3 Akzo Nobel CEO Ton Buechner repeated on Monday his opposition to a March 20 takeover proposal from U.S. rival PPG Industries, saying he sees no merit in negotiating with PPG.
MOSCOW, June 26 Russia's Gazprombank said on Friday it had reached a preliminary debt restructuring agreement with Russian miner Mechel.
"We have reached a preliminary agreement," Gazprombank head Andrei Akimov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
Akimov said he expected a final agreement to be reached by June 1 and that Gazprombank could purchase some of Mechel's debt owed to Russian lender Sberbank.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Timothy Heritage)
QUITO, April 3 Socialist candidate Lenin Moreno on Monday celebrated victory in Ecuador's presidential election, bucking a shift to the right in South America, but his conservative challenger demanded a recount as supporters took to the streets in protest.