MOSCOW, June 26 Russia's Gazprombank said on Friday it had reached a preliminary debt restructuring agreement with Russian miner Mechel.

"We have reached a preliminary agreement," Gazprombank head Andrei Akimov was quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.

Akimov said he expected a final agreement to be reached by June 1 and that Gazprombank could purchase some of Mechel's debt owed to Russian lender Sberbank.

