* Spending on communications to slow in recession-hit Russia

* Revenue growth seen halted this year

* Core profit margins also set to slip (Recasts, adds CFO comments, background)

By Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, March 11 Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator Megafon expects revenue growth to grind to a halt this year as cash-strapped consumers spend less on communications.

The company also forecast a core profit margin at or above 40 percent, meaning it could come in below the 44 percent figure achieved in 2014.

The guidance contrasts with more optimistic comments made by Megafon late in October when the company said it was confident that consumers would not cut spending on telecoms services despite the economic downturn.

But a sharp fall in oil prices and escalation of tension with the West over Ukraine have since led to a collapse in the rouble which spurred inflation and, coupled with the rate hike by the central bank, has hurt real incomes.

"Miracles do not happen... As households now have a higher debt burden than during the 2008-2009 crisis, people spend less on communications services," Megafon Chief Financial Officer Gevork Vermishyan told reporters.

As evidence, Megafon said its mobile service revenues were flat in the fourth quarter, year-on-year, as data revenue growth slowed to 16 percent from 37 percent in the third quarter.

Total revenues grew 3 percent to 82.2 billion roubles ($1.32 billion) in the fourth quarter and were up 5.9 percent at 315 billion roubles in 2014 as a whole, Megafon said.

Net profit slumped 72 percent to 2.8 billion roubles in the last three months of 2014 because of non-cash charges related to the depreciation of the rouble.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) grew 13 percent to 34.5 billion roubles in the quarter with an OIBDA margin of 41.9 percent, up from 38.3 percent a year ago.

Megafon, part-owned by Russia's third-richest man Alisher Usmanov and Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera, is Russia's second largest mobile operator behind MTS.

MTS has yet to report last year results, while Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom, which owns Russia's third largest mobile operator, said last month it expected a challenging year and was targeting a flat to low single digit decline in underlying sales. ($1 = 62.1480 roubles) (Writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Keith Weir)