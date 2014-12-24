BRIEF-Evine Live Inc Q4 earnings per share $0.03
* Evine Live Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year results
MOSCOW Dec 24 Russia is holding talks with international ratings agencies to explain the situation in the economy, Russian news agencies RIA and Interfax quoted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov as saying on Wednesday.
Siluanov also said that the Finance Ministry does not plan to continue selling foreign currency leftover on its accounts in the near future, Interfax reported. (Reporting by Alexander Winning)
* Evine Live Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year results
* Czech bonds mixed before auction, abundant supply is seen * Czech crown retreats in forward contracts implied rates * Polish equities lead retreat amid doubt over Trump stimulus * Leu continues to trade near multi-year lows By Sandor Peto and Robert Muller BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 22 Central European government bond yields and stocks fell on Wednesday, tracking global markets, as doubts grew over U.S. President Donald Trump's plans to stimulate the economy.
* Gartner Inc - on March 20, co, units entered into agreement which amended co's existing credit facility, dated as of June 17, 2016