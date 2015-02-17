* Central bank hikes base rate by 500 bps to 13.5 percent

* Leu currency falls 1.9 percent to all-time low

* Central Bank on Monday signalled more modest interventions (Adds quote from central bank head, context on economy)

By Alexander Tanas

CHISINAU, Feb 17 Moldova's central bank raised its key interest rate by 500 basis points on Tuesday to support the leu, a day after the head of its central bank signalled interventions to prop up the tumbling currency would be scaled back.

The leu has lost 25 percent against the dollar since the start of 2015, pressured by a rapidly slowing domestic economy, a currency crisis in Russia and conflict in Ukraine.

It shed a further 1.9 percent on Tuesday, hitting an all-time low of 19.59 to the dollar, according to data published on the central bank's website.

The bank earlier in the day hiked the key rate by 5 percentage points to 13.5 percent, the fourth rise since November when borrowing costs stood at an all-time low of 3.5 percent.

"We believe the rate raise will have a positive impact on the exchange rate," the head of the bank, Dorin Dragutanu, told a briefing.

On Monday, Dragutanu told Reuters the central bank had spent $210 million, or close to 10 percent of its foreign currency reserves, defending the leu since the start of 2015.

He also said the central bank would continue interventions, but only using "reasonable" amounts of its reserves.

Traders told Reuters on Tuesday the central bank was not meeting demand for foreign currency, and some clients were buying dollars from other sources for 23-24 lei per dollar.

Former Soviet countries are feeling the pain as Russia, for many the main trading partner, suffers from Western sanctions over Ukraine and a weak oil market, which sent the rouble down about 40 percent against the dollar last year.

Moldova's economy, which grew 9.2 percent in 2013, is expected to have contracted by up to 2 percent last year.

"The national exchange rate mirrors the economic situation, which was hit by three shocks," Dragutanu also said, citing a Russian embargo on Moldovan wine and certain food products, a decline in exports, and a fall in remittances from migrant workers, 400,000 of whom work in Russia. (Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)