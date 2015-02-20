(Makes clear in third paragraph that BBB- investment grade
rating for local debt is from two other agencies)
MOSCOW Feb 21 Moody's downgrade of Russia's
sovereign rating was based on "factors of a political
character," Russia's Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said early
on Saturday following news that Moody's had cut the rating to
below investment grade.
Siluanov also said that the downgrade was based on
"unrealistic" forecasts with "no analogies", as the agency had
made pessimistic assumptions that went well beyond forecasts by
the IMF, World Bank and international banks.
He said the downgrade would not have a serious additional
impact on the capital market as Russia's local currency rating
from two other agencies remains at the investment grade level of
BBB-. Local treasury bonds are currently seen by Russia as the
only source of borrowing, Siluanov said.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Jason Bush; Editing
by Chris Reese)