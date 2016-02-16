MOSCOW Feb 16 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it had submitted a draft decree to the government to extend mortgage interest rate subsidies till the end of 2016.

The move aims to help the country's homebuilders, such as Etalon, LSR and PIK, to revive demand for new flats, which was hit by a spike in interest rates after the rouble dropped due to weaker oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

Under the existing scheme that was introduced in March of last year and ends on Feb. 29, the government compensates banks for lowering rates on housing loans.

The ministry said on Tuesday the proposed extension will see the state budget allot up to 16.5 billion roubles ($213.8 million) into the scheme in 2016. ($1 = 77.1890 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Maria Kiselyova)