PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW Feb 16 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it had submitted a draft decree to the government to extend mortgage interest rate subsidies till the end of 2016.
The move aims to help the country's homebuilders, such as Etalon, LSR and PIK, to revive demand for new flats, which was hit by a spike in interest rates after the rouble dropped due to weaker oil prices and Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.
Under the existing scheme that was introduced in March of last year and ends on Feb. 29, the government compensates banks for lowering rates on housing loans.
The ministry said on Tuesday the proposed extension will see the state budget allot up to 16.5 billion roubles ($213.8 million) into the scheme in 2016. ($1 = 77.1890 roubles) (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; writing by Maria Kiselyova)
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.