LONDON Feb 23 The rouble's precipitous decline over the past year is forcing many of Russia's former Soviet trading partners into devaluations, while others are struggling to defend their currencies from collapse.

The rouble has fallen 7 percent this year versus the dollar after shedding 43 percent in 2014, driven down by lower oil prices, stagnating growth and Western sanctions over Moscow's role in Ukraine.

Most ex-Soviet states are heavily reliant on Russia for trade, investment and remittances

Here is a list of moves by central banks across the former Soviet Union this year:

AZERBAIJAN - The oil exporter devalued the manat on Saturday by 33.5 percent to the dollar and by 30 percent to the euro, just days after abandoning the manat's dollar peg in favour of a dollar-euro basket.

MOLDOVA - The official rate of Moldova's leu has fallen around 25 percent in 2015. The central bank raised interest rates by 500 basis points on Tuesday. The leu strengthened on Friday, which traders attributed partly to the appointment of a new prime minister. UKRAINE - The hryvnia has fallen around 40 percent since Feb. 5 when the central bank abandoned the dollar auctions it had been using to support its currency. Instead it raised interest rates by 550 bps to 19.5 percent. The country has enough reserves to pay for just five weeks of imports. TURKMENISTAN - Gas-rich Turkmenistan devalued the manat by around 19 percent to 3.5 to the dollar, effective from Jan. 1 BELARUS - The central bank devalued the Belarus rouble by 18 percent in a series of steps early in January. It forecasts the currency to weaken 3 to 7 percent in 2015 against the euro-dollar-Russian rouble basket ARMENIA - The central bank raised interest rates on Feb. 10 to 10.5 percent from 9.5 percent to support the dram which has fallen around 15 percent in the past year GEORGIA - The central bank sold $40 million on Feb. 19 to support the lari, its second dollar sale this month. The bank also raised interest rates this month by 50 basis points. The lari is down around 15 percent this year to the lowest since 2003. KAZAKHSTAN - The tenge was devalued by 19 percent against the dollar last February and authorities have said they will not devalue again, though the currency has appreciated since then against the Russian rouble. Non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) are pricing in a 15 percent tenge devaluation to the dollar in the next three months

(Compiled by Sujata Rao; editing by John Stonestreet)