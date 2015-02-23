(Adds Azerbaijan devaluation)
LONDON Feb 23 The rouble's precipitous decline
over the past year is forcing many of Russia's former Soviet
trading partners into devaluations, while others are struggling
to defend their currencies from collapse.
The rouble has fallen 7 percent this year versus the dollar
after shedding 43 percent in 2014, driven down by lower
oil prices, stagnating growth and Western sanctions over
Moscow's role in Ukraine.
Most ex-Soviet states are heavily reliant on Russia for
trade, investment and remittances
Here is a list of moves by central banks across the former
Soviet Union this year:
AZERBAIJAN - The oil exporter devalued the manat on Saturday by
33.5 percent to the dollar and by 30 percent to the euro, just
days after abandoning the manat's dollar peg in favour of a
dollar-euro basket.
MOLDOVA - The official rate of Moldova's leu has fallen around
25 percent in 2015. The central bank raised interest rates by
500 basis points on Tuesday. The leu strengthened on Friday,
which traders attributed partly to the appointment of a new
prime minister.
UKRAINE - The hryvnia has fallen around 40 percent since Feb. 5
when the central bank abandoned the dollar auctions it had been
using to support its currency. Instead it raised interest rates
by 550 bps to 19.5 percent. The country has enough reserves to
pay for just five weeks of imports.
TURKMENISTAN - Gas-rich Turkmenistan devalued the manat by
around 19 percent to 3.5 to the dollar, effective from Jan. 1
BELARUS - The central bank devalued the Belarus rouble by
18 percent in a series of steps early in January. It forecasts
the currency to weaken 3 to 7 percent in 2015 against the
euro-dollar-Russian rouble basket
ARMENIA - The central bank raised interest rates on Feb. 10 to
10.5 percent from 9.5 percent to support the dram which has
fallen around 15 percent in the past year
GEORGIA - The central bank sold $40 million on Feb. 19 to
support the lari, its second dollar sale this month. The
bank also raised interest rates this month by 50 basis points.
The lari is down around 15 percent this year to the lowest since
2003.
KAZAKHSTAN - The tenge was devalued by 19 percent against the
dollar last February and authorities have said they will not
devalue again, though the currency has appreciated since then
against the Russian rouble. Non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) are
pricing in a 15 percent tenge devaluation to the dollar in the
next three months
(Compiled by Sujata Rao; editing by John Stonestreet)