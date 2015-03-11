MOSCOW, March 11 Russia may ease the terms of
its gas supplies to Ukraine, Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak told Reuters, but he said that sooner or later Kiev would
have to pay for the gas Moscow is supplying to rebel-held areas
of east Ukraine.
A supply deal to cover the winter months expires on March
31, along with a discount of $100 per 1,000 cubic metres of gas
imported by Kiev and a suspension of the take-or-pay requirement
written into the contract.
In an interview with Reuters, Novak said Russia was open to
prolonging those concessions even without a new deal, which has
been referred to as a "summer package", for the period after
March 31.
"A discount is possible under the contract as well - no
separate (summer) packages are needed if Ukraine and Russia
reach an agreement. Take-or-pay (suspension)... is also
possible, it depends on the talks between companies," Novak
said.
