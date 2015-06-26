Egypt foreign reserves rise to $28.5 bln - cabinet statement
April 3 Egypt's foreign reserves have risen to $28.5 billion, the highest level since March 2011, a cabinet statement said on Monday.
MOSCOW, June 26 Russia's finance ministry will offer eight-year OFZ treasury bonds pegged to inflation, with a coupon guidance of 2 percent, a source in banking industry told Reuters on Friday.
The ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Elena Orekhova; Writing by Jack Stubbs; Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
DUBAI, April 3 The Islamic Development Bank has mandated banks for a U.S. dollar-denominated sukuk, a document issued by one of the lead banks showed on Monday.