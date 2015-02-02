(Adds details, background)
MOSCOW Feb 2 Oil production in Russia edged
down in January to 10.66 million barrels per day (bpd) from
10.67 million bpd in December, Energy Ministry data showed on
Monday.
Russia is the world's top oil producing nation, and its 2014
oil output hit a post-Soviet record high monthly average of
10.58 million bpd.
Some of Russia's top oil firms, including Rosneft
and Gazprom Neft, have been hit by Western sanctions
which have limited their ability to borrow globally and denied
them access to technologies essential to develop the Arctic,
deep water or shale oil.
Oil and gas condensate production in Russia stood at 45.071
million tonnes in January, while gas production was at 62.923
billion cubic metres, of which Gazprom produced 43.54
billion cubic metres.
The data showed that Gazprom Neft, Bshneft and
output from production-sharing agreements supported oil
production.
Russian oil pipeline exports in January stood at 4.34
million bpd compared to 3.25 million bpd in December 2014, when
exports were down from usual volumes because companies were
exporting less as they waited for lower export duties.
Russian officials have played down worries that domestic oil
output could be severely hit by sanctions or weaker oil prices,
saying the country could lose a maximum of around 1 million bpd
because of 'natural' decline.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Timothy Heritage)