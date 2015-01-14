MOSCOW Jan 14 Russian President Vladimir Putin
plans to meet Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to discuss oil
prices, TASS news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
as saying on Wednesday.
Oil prices - the cornerstone of both the Russian and
Venezuelan economies - touched their lowest in nearly six years.
Peskov told TASS that Putin planned to meet Maduro on
Thursday to discuss cooperation in various sectors, including in
energy and banking.
"Of course, the situation on the global oil markets along
with some other issues will be among the topics to be
discussed," Peskov said.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)