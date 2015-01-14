(Adds Russian energy minister)
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW Jan 14 Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro will meet Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Thursday as he
ends his tour aimed at trying to persuade big oil producers to
cut output to stop the price rout.
Prices of oil, cornerstone of both the Russian and
Venezuelan economies, have touched their lowest in almost six
years and Maduro traveled this week to Iran, Saudi Arabia, Qatar
and Algeria to gather support for his diplomatic push.
"The situation on the global oil markets along with some
other issues will be among the topics to be discussed," Putin's
spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Itar Tass news agency.
Venezuelan and Algerian officials have this year initiated
talks over production levels between Russia and producers group
OPEC, but officials in Moscow have said the country, in which
around 40 percent of output is in private hands, would find it
technically tough to cut.
Russian energy minister Alexander Novak took a similar line
on Wednesday, saying volatile prices were part of market
patterns. "Many countries agree that any artificial action to
change the situation on the market is impossible," he said.
Yet Maduro's move is supported by some in OPEC such as Iran
and Venezuela, who want output cuts from the organisation but
can contribute little themselves. However it has met a cool
response from core Gulf OPEC producers.
Saudi Arabia rejected output cuts at the last OPEC meeting
in November, saying it would only lead to a loss of market
share. Gulf OPEC sources have said Saudi might consider cutting
production if non-OPEC members, such as Russia, joined in.
Russia agreed to symbolic output cuts in tandem with OPEC
during the 2001 price collapse, but never followed through on
its pledge, causing anger among OPEC members.
Since then Moscow has continued to push crude output to new
records, eventually overtaking Saudi Arabia as the top global
producer in the last decade.
But the slump in oil prices combined with Western sanctions
on Moscow over Ukraine have led to currency and budget crises
much worse than in any year of Putin's 15-year rule and made
Russia think hard about its choices.
Russia's finance minister called on Wednesday for a cut in
planned spending and its economy minister said there was a high
chance Russia's credit rating would be downgraded to "junk"
status.
"The state cannot have the kind of spending it used to have
with economic growth ... (and) with the oil price at $100 per
barrel," Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.
Moody's Investors Service said on Tuesday there was a high
risk Venezuela would default on its debt.
Russia depends for half its budget revenue on energy, while
Venezuela depends on oil for 96 percent of its hard currency
revenue, leaving its economy at the mercy of a market that has
seen prices drop 60 percent since June to under $46 a barrel.
