MOSCOW May 14 The Russian government has for
the first time said officially it will hold discussions on
raising the retirement age, a step whose supporters say is vital
because the country's workforce is shrinking.
A document setting out the government's main priorities
until 2018 envisages detailed talks with experts and civil
society groups about if and when the retirement age should be
increased, authorities said on Thursday.
Senior officials including Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
have recently expressed support for the idea.
"It is planned to hold a detailed analysis and on its basis
a wide discussion involving civil society institutions,
including labour unions, employers' groups, social organisations
and experts, on the expediency of raising the pension age," the
document published on the government's official website said.
Supporters of the move say it is unavoidable due to the
shrinkage of the workforce. Pushing back the retirement age
would also ease pressure on the state budget, which is expected
to run a big deficit this year as weak oil prices depress the
export earnings.
President Vladimir Putin last month said Russia was not
ready to sharply hike the retirement age but did not rule out
gradually raising it.
Russian women can currently start drawing their pensions at
55 and men at 60.
