NOVO-OGARYOVO, Russia Feb 4 Russia may consider freezing defined pension contributions in 2016 if in a difficult financial situation, Labour Minister Maxim Topilin said on Wednesday.

Russia has already imposed a freeze on defined pension contributions to private fund managers in 2014 and 2015 to help plug holes in the budget. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)