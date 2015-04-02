MOSCOW, April 2 Russia should keep in place its system of obligatory pension saving as a tool for boosting long-term investment, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.

"It seems to me that a decision of principle should be the preservation of the obligatory accumulative system," she told participants at a Moscow Exchange investor conference.

"The obligatory pension accumulation system has critical significance for the capital market, for long-term money."

The fate of the accumulative pensions system, under which employers are required to pay a share of their payroll contributions into individual retirement accounts, is now the subject of intense disagreement within the government.

The system has been progressively watered down by a series of government decisions aimed at diverting more payroll contributions to fund current pensions, reducing the burden on the cash-strapped federal budget.

Those moves have been backed by the Labour and Social Protection Ministry, which has long criticised the accumulative system and now favours abolishing it completely.

However, Russia's investment fund industry has criticised the idea, arguing that scrapping the system would further hobble capital market development, a position broadly backed by officials linked to financial policymaking.

Nabiullina's comments were backed at the same conference by Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, who said: "I support Nabuillina in what she said about pension contributions."

However, Shuvalov said that a final decision had yet to be made.

Despite the opposition of some senior policymakers, abolishing or further watering down the accumulative system could still be tempting for the government at a time when a fall in global oil prices and shrinking economy have dramatically cut into revenues and boosted the budget deficit. (Writing By Jason Bush; Editing by Lidia Kelly and Toby Chopra)